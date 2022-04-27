Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.83.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVS. Erste Group upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Novartis in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Novartis from CHF 84 to CHF 85 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Novartis in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 85.1% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after purchasing an additional 169,219 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 7.3% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.4% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Novartis during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Novartis by 48.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 189,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,520,000 after buying an additional 61,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVS opened at $88.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.71. Novartis has a twelve month low of $79.09 and a twelve month high of $95.17. The stock has a market cap of $198.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. Novartis had a net margin of 46.27% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Novartis will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $1.175 per share. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.28%.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

