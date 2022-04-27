NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.08.

A number of analysts have commented on NUVSF shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James raised shares of NuVista Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$10.75 to C$13.25 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

Shares of NuVista Energy stock opened at $8.52 on Wednesday. NuVista Energy has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $9.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.15 and its 200 day moving average is $6.54.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.