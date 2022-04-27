OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.67.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OGE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on OGE Energy in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on OGE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on OGE Energy from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

In related news, Director David L. Hauser purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.25 per share, for a total transaction of $37,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $86,702.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in OGE Energy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,459,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,114,000 after acquiring an additional 37,344 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in OGE Energy by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 4,904 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in OGE Energy by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,697,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,921,000 after acquiring an additional 130,657 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in OGE Energy by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 167,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,737,000 after acquiring an additional 13,781 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in OGE Energy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 26,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OGE opened at $40.52 on Wednesday. OGE Energy has a 52-week low of $32.49 and a 52-week high of $42.74. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.23.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 20.18%. The firm had revenue of $581.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OGE Energy will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.69%.

About OGE Energy (Get Rating)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.