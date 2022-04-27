Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OLLI. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 39.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,524,000 after purchasing an additional 72,916 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 36,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 32.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 59.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 21,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter worth $287,000.

NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $49.01 on Wednesday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $37.67 and a one year high of $96.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $501.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.72 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OLLI shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Stephens dropped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $79.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.38.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

