OPG Power Ventures (LON:OPG) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.27

Shares of OPG Power Ventures Plc (LON:OPG – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 10.27 ($0.13) and traded as low as GBX 6.65 ($0.08). OPG Power Ventures shares last traded at GBX 6.85 ($0.09), with a volume of 77,804 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £27.45 million and a P/E ratio of 4.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7.46 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 10.27.

In other OPG Power Ventures news, insider Arvind Gupta sold 3,795,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09), for a total transaction of £265,681.29 ($338,620.05).

OPG Power Ventures Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, operates, and maintains private sector power projects in India. It operates thermal and solar power plants. The company primarily sells electric power to public sector undertakings and heavy industrial companies. OPG Power Ventures Plc was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Chennai, India.

