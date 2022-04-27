Oppenheimer Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for American Express (NYSE:AXP)

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for American Express in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, April 24th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now expects that the payment services company will post earnings of $2.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.75. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for American Express’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.82 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AXP. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $240.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.47.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $178.65 on Tuesday. American Express has a 1 year low of $148.85 and a 1 year high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $183.50 and its 200 day moving average is $176.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $993,440,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 1,647.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,537,645 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $425,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,445 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,937,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $827,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,236 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $150,638,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,097,746 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $506,791,000 after purchasing an additional 869,167 shares during the period. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $345,321.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $47,803,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 440,177 shares of company stock valued at $81,094,533. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 20.84%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

