Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) – Analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note issued on Monday, April 25th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.81.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also commented on QSR. Morgan Stanley lowered Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.55.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $57.82 on Tuesday. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of $53.47 and a one year high of $71.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.74 and its 200 day moving average is $57.96. The firm has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 80.30%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $803,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 6.4% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 336,153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,569,000 after acquiring an additional 20,295 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 15.8% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 44,796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 6,109 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 27,897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 30,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 19.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 47,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 7,573 shares during the period. 78.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

