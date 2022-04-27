Oppenheimer Weighs in on AGCO Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:AGCO)

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for AGCO in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 25th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Owen now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $12.54 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $12.18.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share.

AGCO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AGCO in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AGCO in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.91.

NYSE AGCO opened at $122.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.56. AGCO has a 12-month low of $108.56 and a 12-month high of $158.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,070,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,766,000 after acquiring an additional 18,943 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 108.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 440,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,999,000 after acquiring an additional 229,423 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 590,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,356,000 after acquiring an additional 191,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 240,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,503,000 after acquiring an additional 31,300 shares in the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $3,295,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $105,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

