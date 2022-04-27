Orange (EPA:ORA) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.82

Orange S.A. (EPA:ORA – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of €10.82 ($11.63) and traded as high as €11.18 ($12.03). Orange shares last traded at €11.14 ($11.97), with a volume of 6,967,473 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.00 ($12.90) price objective on Orange in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays set a €9.00 ($9.68) price objective on shares of Orange in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.50 ($16.67) target price on shares of Orange in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €11.50 ($12.37) price target on shares of Orange in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of €10.82 and a 200-day moving average of €10.11.

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

