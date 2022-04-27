OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.36.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OGI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $3.25 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on OrganiGram from $5.70 to $5.30 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded OrganiGram from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on OrganiGram from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of OrganiGram stock opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $439.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.78. OrganiGram has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $3.52.

OrganiGram ( NASDAQ:OGI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 12.28% and a negative net margin of 32.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that OrganiGram will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OGI. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 288.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,982,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,695 shares during the period. Merlin Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,706,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,263,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,604 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 148.5% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,287,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 769,600 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 1,713.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 741,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 700,795 shares during the period. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the Edison Cannabis Co, Trail Blazer, SHRED, SHRED'ems, Big Bag O' Buds, and Monjour brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

