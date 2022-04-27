Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Stock Position Raised by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) by 2,548.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OSTK. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Overstock.com by 12,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Overstock.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Overstock.com by 155.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Overstock.com by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Eric Glen Nickle sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $40,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,549.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Krista Dalton sold 8,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total transaction of $350,369.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,931.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,569 shares of company stock valued at $899,645. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSTK opened at $31.43 on Wednesday. Overstock.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.08 and a twelve month high of $111.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 3.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.12 and a 200-day moving average of $62.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Overstock.com had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The business had revenue of $612.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OSTK shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $161.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.29.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, dÃ©cor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

