Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $24.08

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.08 and traded as low as $23.25. Penns Woods Bancorp shares last traded at $23.28, with a volume of 5,304 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Penns Woods Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $164.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.19 and a 200 day moving average of $24.08.

Penns Woods Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PWOD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.12 million for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 23.04%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Penns Woods Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 56.39%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWOD. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,991 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 125.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 81,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Finally, M3F Inc. raised its stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 102,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 42,853 shares during the period. 20.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD)

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement accounts.

