Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $49.02

Shares of Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.02 and traded as high as $49.18. Peoples Financial Services shares last traded at $48.81, with a volume of 11,548 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PFIS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Peoples Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Peoples Financial Services in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.02 and a 200-day moving average of $49.25. The company has a market capitalization of $349.87 million, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.21.

Peoples Financial Services ( NASDAQ:PFIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.33. Peoples Financial Services had a net margin of 36.36% and a return on equity of 10.36%. Sell-side analysts predict that Peoples Financial Services Corp. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Peoples Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Peoples Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.87%.

In related news, Director Elisa Z. Ramirez purchased 1,030 shares of Peoples Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.62 per share, with a total value of $50,078.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 469,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,758,000 after buying an additional 74,252 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 97.9% in the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 34,623 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $430,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 12.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 81,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 8,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 196.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 5,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.13% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights.

