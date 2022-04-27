Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.63

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.63 and traded as high as $0.67. Pingtan Marine Enterprise shares last traded at $0.65, with a volume of 71,892 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of -1.05.
About Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME)
Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean fishing business. The company catches a range of fish species, such as squid, ribbon fish, croaker fish, and cuttle fish. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 51 squid jigging vessels, 26 trawlers, 25 seine vessels, 13 drifters, 4 longline fishing vessels, and 3 transport vessels, as well as had operating license rights to 20 drifters.
