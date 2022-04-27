Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.63

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.63 and traded as high as $0.67. Pingtan Marine Enterprise shares last traded at $0.65, with a volume of 71,892 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of -1.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 20,962 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 30.7% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 112,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 26,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 123.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 81,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 45,144 shares during the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME)

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean fishing business. The company catches a range of fish species, such as squid, ribbon fish, croaker fish, and cuttle fish. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 51 squid jigging vessels, 26 trawlers, 25 seine vessels, 13 drifters, 4 longline fishing vessels, and 3 transport vessels, as well as had operating license rights to 20 drifters.

