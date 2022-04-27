Pinnacle West Capital (PNW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Pinnacle West Capital to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Pinnacle West Capital has set its FY22 guidance at $3.90-4.10 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $3.900-$4.100 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $798.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.68 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Pinnacle West Capital to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $75.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12-month low of $62.78 and a 12-month high of $88.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 62.16%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Argus increased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.32.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,640,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 5,645 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

