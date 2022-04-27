President Energy (LON:PPC) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.85

President Energy Plc (LON:PPC – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.85 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.56 ($0.02). President Energy shares last traded at GBX 1.60 ($0.02), with a volume of 393,493 shares.
The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.29. The firm has a market capitalization of £32.93 million and a PE ratio of -4.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.85.
President Energy Company Profile (LON:PPC)
