President Energy (LON:PPC) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.85

President Energy Plc (LON:PPC – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.85 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.56 ($0.02). President Energy shares last traded at GBX 1.60 ($0.02), with a volume of 393,493 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.29. The firm has a market capitalization of £32.93 million and a PE ratio of -4.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.85.

President Energy Company Profile (LON:PPC)

President Energy Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in South America. The company holds exploration assets in Paraguay, Argentina, and the United States. It also produces and sells hydrocarbons. The company was formerly known as President Petroleum Company PLC and changed its name to President Energy Plc in September 2012.

