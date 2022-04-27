Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,859 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 1.60% of Principal Millennials Index ETF worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Principal Millennials Index ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Principal Millennials Index ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 125,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,619,000 after purchasing an additional 12,347 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Principal Millennials Index ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period.

NASDAQ GENY opened at $43.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.96. Principal Millennials Index ETF has a 12-month low of $43.50 and a 12-month high of $66.89.

