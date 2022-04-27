Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.28

Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.28 and traded as high as $1.32. Profire Energy shares last traded at $1.32, with a volume of 35,145 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently commented on PFIE shares. Univest Sec upgraded shares of Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1.25 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Profire Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Dawson James raised their price target on shares of Profire Energy from $1.65 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Profire Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.92.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.00 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFIE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Profire Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Profire Energy by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 433,698 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Profire Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Profire Energy by 80,389.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 165,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 164,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Profire Energy by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,276,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 152,010 shares during the last quarter. 38.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Profire Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:PFIE)

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. It also sells and installs its systems in Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

