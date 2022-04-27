Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.28

Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.28 and traded as high as $1.32. Profire Energy shares last traded at $1.32, with a volume of 35,145 shares traded.
Several research analysts recently commented on PFIE shares. Univest Sec upgraded shares of Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1.25 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Profire Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Dawson James raised their price target on shares of Profire Energy from $1.65 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Profire Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.92.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.00 and a beta of 1.21.
Profire Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:PFIE)
Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. It also sells and installs its systems in Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.
