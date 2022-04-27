ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.95

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.95 and traded as low as $0.71. ProQR Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.72, with a volume of 1,217,989 shares.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRQR. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $20.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup lowered ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on ProQR Therapeutics from $8.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.94.

The stock has a market capitalization of $35.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.94 and a quick ratio of 5.10.

ProQR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PRQR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.90 million. ProQR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,113.78% and a negative return on equity of 59.74%. Analysts expect that ProQR Therapeutics will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 16,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 3,736 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 24,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,432,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,726,000 after purchasing an additional 99,499 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRQR)

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It is primarily developing sepofarsen that is in phase II/III illuminate trial for treating leber's congenital amaurosis 10 disease; QR-421a, which is in phase I/II stellar trial for usher syndrome type 2 and non-syndromic retinitis pigmentosa; QR-1123 that is in phase I/II aurora trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and QR-504a, which is in first clinical trial for the treatment of fuchs endothelial corneal dystrophy.

