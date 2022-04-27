Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) PT Lowered to $6.50

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $7.00 to $6.50 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 14.81% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Prospect Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prospect Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prospect Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Prospect Capital stock opened at $7.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.87. Prospect Capital has a 12 month low of $7.31 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.19 and its 200-day moving average is $8.38.

Prospect Capital ( NASDAQ:PSEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $175.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.01 million. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 144.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prospect Capital will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Prospect Capital by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,192,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,846,000 after purchasing an additional 40,723 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,578,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,682,000 after acquiring an additional 207,900 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,361,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,180,000 after acquiring an additional 353,061 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 3,874.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,975,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 618,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after acquiring an additional 102,583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

