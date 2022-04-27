Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $42.50

Shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $42.50 and last traded at $42.69, with a volume of 244 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.10.

Several brokerages recently commented on PRLB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 1.38.

Proto Labs ( NYSE:PRLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.91 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 4.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB)

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

