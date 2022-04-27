Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pulmonx Corporation is a medical technology company. It designs, develops, manufactures and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. Pulmonx Corporation is based in Redwood City, California. “

LUNG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $55.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.71.

LUNG stock opened at $27.05 on Wednesday. Pulmonx has a 1 year low of $18.49 and a 1 year high of $48.77. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.65 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.05 and a 200 day moving average of $30.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 11.85 and a quick ratio of 10.92.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35). Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 98.33% and a negative return on equity of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $13.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Pulmonx’s revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pulmonx will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 1,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $29,330.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $340,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,090 shares of company stock worth $381,447. Corporate insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,943,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970,200 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Pulmonx by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,754,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,107,000 after purchasing an additional 204,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Pulmonx by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,737,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,508,000 after purchasing an additional 414,180 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its position in shares of Pulmonx by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,366,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,905,000 after purchasing an additional 336,980 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Pulmonx by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,087,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,935,000 after purchasing an additional 285,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

