Pure Gold Mining (LON:PUR) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $40.89

Shares of Pure Gold Mining Inc. (LON:PUR – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 40.89 ($0.52) and traded as low as GBX 11.50 ($0.15). Pure Gold Mining shares last traded at GBX 12 ($0.15), with a volume of 367,837 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.62, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 32.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 40.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £59.84 million and a PE ratio of -2.40.

Pure Gold Mining Company Profile (LON:PUR)

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the PureGold Mine project comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents, and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,648 hectares located near Red Lake, Ontario.

