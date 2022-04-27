Pure Gold Mining (LON:PUR) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $40.89

Shares of Pure Gold Mining Inc. (LON:PUR – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 40.89 ($0.52) and traded as low as GBX 11.50 ($0.15). Pure Gold Mining shares last traded at GBX 12 ($0.15), with a volume of 367,837 shares trading hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.62, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 32.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 40.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £59.84 million and a PE ratio of -2.40.
Pure Gold Mining Company Profile (LON:PUR)
