Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Seagate Technology Holdings plc Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:STX)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Seagate Technology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 25th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now expects that the data storage provider will post earnings of $1.69 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.85. Wedbush also issued estimates for Seagate Technology’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.95 EPS.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 322.33% and a net margin of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis.

STX has been the topic of several other reports. Summit Redstone upgraded Seagate Technology to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price target on Seagate Technology from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.74.

STX stock opened at $79.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70. The firm has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.00. Seagate Technology has a 1-year low of $78.20 and a 1-year high of $117.67.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $5,163,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 272,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total value of $29,410,798.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,076,597 shares of company stock valued at $224,036,049. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Center For Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter worth $284,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,815 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

