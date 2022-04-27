Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Syneos Health, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Syneos Health in a research note issued on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.24. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Syneos Health’s FY2023 earnings at $4.92 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SYNH. Mizuho lowered their target price on Syneos Health from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Syneos Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Syneos Health in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Syneos Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.33.

SYNH opened at $67.33 on Tuesday. Syneos Health has a 12 month low of $67.29 and a 12 month high of $104.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.19.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $94,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 328.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the third quarter worth $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the first quarter worth $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

