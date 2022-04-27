Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys New Shares in Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.06% of Zynex at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZYXI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Zynex during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zynex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Zynex during the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zynex by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Zynex during the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 27.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zynex alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ZYXI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zynex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Zynex from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Zynex from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Zynex from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.70.

Zynex stock opened at $7.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $280.08 million, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.22. Zynex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.97 and a twelve month high of $16.26.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $40.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.06 million. Zynex had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 27.28%. Equities analysts anticipate that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zynex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.