Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases Shares of 20,579 AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in AxoGen by 9.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,173 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 7,386 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in AxoGen in the second quarter worth $378,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in AxoGen by 26.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 20,734 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in AxoGen in the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of AxoGen in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AxoGen stock opened at $7.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. AxoGen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.87 and a 1-year high of $23.94.

AxoGen ( NASDAQ:AXGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 21.12% and a negative net margin of 21.19%. The business had revenue of $31.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AXGN. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of AxoGen from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AxoGen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

