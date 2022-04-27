Redde Northgate (LON:REDD) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $401.79

Redde Northgate plc (LON:REDDGet Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 401.79 ($5.12) and traded as high as GBX 403.50 ($5.14). Redde Northgate shares last traded at GBX 395 ($5.03), with a volume of 399,834 shares trading hands.

Separately, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Redde Northgate from GBX 516 ($6.58) to GBX 556 ($7.09) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 401.79. The stock has a market cap of £971.08 million and a P/E ratio of 9.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.69.

Redde Northgate Company Profile (LON:REDD)

Redde Northgate plc provides light commercial vehicle rental services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and Ireland. It also sells used vehicles. In addition, the company provides vehicle repair and maintenance; accident and incident management; vehicle disposal and other ancillary; fleet management and telematics; and legal and other mobility services, as well as offers insurance products.

