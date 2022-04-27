Redde Northgate (LON:REDD) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $401.79

Redde Northgate plc (LON:REDD – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 401.79 ($5.12) and traded as high as GBX 403.50 ($5.14). Redde Northgate shares last traded at GBX 395 ($5.03), with a volume of 399,834 shares trading hands.

Separately, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Redde Northgate from GBX 516 ($6.58) to GBX 556 ($7.09) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 401.79. The stock has a market cap of £971.08 million and a P/E ratio of 9.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.69.

Redde Northgate plc provides light commercial vehicle rental services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and Ireland. It also sells used vehicles. In addition, the company provides vehicle repair and maintenance; accident and incident management; vehicle disposal and other ancillary; fleet management and telematics; and legal and other mobility services, as well as offers insurance products.

