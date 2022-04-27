Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,217 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Redfin were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Redfin in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Redfin by 566.7% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Redfin by 12.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Redfin by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Redfin by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RDFN has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Redfin from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Stephens cut shares of Redfin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Redfin from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Redfin from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.89.

Shares of RDFN opened at $12.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 1.83. Redfin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.68 and a fifty-two week high of $72.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.39 and its 200-day moving average is $32.46.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $643.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.20 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 33.81% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Redfin Co. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $63,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,022.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $61,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,443,355. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

