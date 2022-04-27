Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.85

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.85 and last traded at $8.90, with a volume of 15374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.08.

RWT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $14.50 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Redwood Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.29.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.97.

Redwood Trust ( NYSE:RWT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). Redwood Trust had a net margin of 55.48% and a return on equity of 14.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 38.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Redwood Trust by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

