Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Set to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $9.78 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $18.49 by $5.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.24% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to post $45 EPS for the current fiscal year and $46 EPS for the next fiscal year.

REGN stock opened at $674.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $671.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $638.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $478.40 and a fifty-two week high of $747.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.21.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $605.00 to $632.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $675.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $724.63.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.46, for a total transaction of $607,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 6,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.99, for a total transaction of $4,163,466.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,459 shares of company stock worth $30,177,797. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $351,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

