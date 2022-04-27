Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $199.49.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on REMYY. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €295.00 ($317.20) to €315.00 ($338.71) in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. HSBC raised shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €180.00 ($193.55) to €200.00 ($215.05) in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €175.00 ($188.17) to €167.00 ($179.57) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

REMYY stock opened at $19.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Rémy Cointreau has a 52 week low of $17.96 and a 52 week high of $24.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.82 and its 200 day moving average is $21.16.

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

