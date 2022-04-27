Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) by 199.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,935 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 550.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.54% of the company’s stock.

HOOD opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $85.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.95.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $362.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.64 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 203.09% and a negative return on equity of 112.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HOOD. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Robinhood Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Robinhood Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $42.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

In other news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 113,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $1,598,919.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $29,606.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 320,352 shares of company stock worth $4,324,842.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

