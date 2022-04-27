Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.40.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RUSMF shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$37.25 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Russel Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RUSMF opened at $26.70 on Wednesday. Russel Metals has a 1-year low of $22.62 and a 1-year high of $29.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.12.

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

