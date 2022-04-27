Sanderson Design Group plc (WGB.L) (LON:WGB) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $76.00

Sanderson Design Group plc (WGB.L) (LON:WGB – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 76 ($0.97) and traded as low as GBX 75 ($0.96). Sanderson Design Group plc (WGB.L) shares last traded at GBX 76 ($0.97), with a volume of 46,227 shares trading hands.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 76 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72. The company has a market cap of £53.95 million and a P/E ratio of 190.00.
Sanderson Design Group plc (WGB.L) Company Profile (LON:WGB)
