Savannah Resources (LON:SAV) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.44

Savannah Resources (LON:SAV – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4.44 ($0.06) and traded as high as GBX 4.59 ($0.06). Savannah Resources shares last traded at GBX 4.40 ($0.06), with a volume of 700,479 shares trading hands.
The company has a current ratio of 14.64, a quick ratio of 14.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £74.31 million and a PE ratio of -22.00.
Savannah Resources Company Profile (LON:SAV)
