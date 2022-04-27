Savior LLC Sells 58 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Savior LLC trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 550 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Savior LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fountainhead AM LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,444 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $1,186,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $330,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $406,000. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT opened at $270.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $292.67 and a 200 day moving average of $310.52. The company has a market cap of $2.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $238.07 and a 52-week high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 26.41%.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. UBS Group set a $360.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on Microsoft from $386.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Microsoft from $355.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.89.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

