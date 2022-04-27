Schroders (LON:SDRC) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,913.96

Schroders plc (LON:SDRC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,913.96 ($24.39) and traded as high as GBX 2,495 ($31.80). Schroders shares last traded at GBX 2,405 ($30.65), with a volume of 1,306,954 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £6.79 billion and a PE ratio of 11.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,913.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,181.27.

Get Schroders alerts:

About Schroders (LON:SDRC)

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schroders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.