Selective Insurance Group (SIGI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $867.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Selective Insurance Group to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $83.70 on Wednesday. Selective Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $73.21 and a 52 week high of $94.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIGI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,838,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $560,378,000 after acquiring an additional 160,260 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,594,000 after purchasing an additional 64,993 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,199,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,338,000 after purchasing an additional 37,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 82,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,766,000 after purchasing an additional 13,955 shares in the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

