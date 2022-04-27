Service Properties Trust (SVC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Service Properties Trust to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.67). Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 36.41% and a negative return on equity of 30.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Service Properties Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SVC stock opened at $8.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.23. Service Properties Trust has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $15.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -1.21%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Service Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley cut their price target on Service Properties Trust from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Service Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 733,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,447,000 after purchasing an additional 79,930 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Service Properties Trust by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 257,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after buying an additional 25,038 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Service Properties Trust by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 233,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 6,092 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Service Properties Trust by 282.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 176,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 130,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Service Properties Trust by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 137,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 14,899 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

