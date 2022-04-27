Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.17

Shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (TSE:SW – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:SWIR) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$21.17 and traded as low as C$20.45. Sierra Wireless shares last traded at C$20.58, with a volume of 39,024 shares traded.

SW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Sierra Wireless in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$22.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$21.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$786.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.81.

Sierra Wireless ( TSE:SW Get Rating ) (NASDAQ:SWIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.31) by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$189.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$153.91 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

