Signify Health (SGFY) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Signify Health to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Signify Health has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $181.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.26 million. Signify Health had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Signify Health to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Signify Health stock opened at $14.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.83 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Signify Health has a 1-year low of $11.11 and a 1-year high of $31.91.

Several brokerages recently commented on SGFY. UBS Group upgraded shares of Signify Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Signify Health from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, March 6th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Signify Health from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Signify Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Signify Health from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.70.

In other news, EVP Laurel Douty purchased 10,000 shares of Signify Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGFY. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Signify Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,713,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Signify Health by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 836,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,899,000 after buying an additional 136,654 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Signify Health by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 241,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after buying an additional 100,142 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Signify Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,255,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Signify Health by 108.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after buying an additional 69,119 shares during the last quarter.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

