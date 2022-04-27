Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Stock Position Decreased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 580 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 146.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the third quarter worth $47,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 89.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SSD opened at $105.35 on Wednesday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.41 and a fifty-two week high of $141.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.25.

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $493.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.28 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 16.94%. The business’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Roger Dankel sold 600 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $67,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James S. Andrasick sold 500 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $58,995.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SSD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. CJS Securities raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $136.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Simpson Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Simpson Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Simpson Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.25.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

