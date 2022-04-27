Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBGI. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 108.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 895.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sinclair Broadcast Group stock opened at $23.11 on Wednesday. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.44 and a 1-year high of $35.69. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.73.

Sinclair Broadcast Group ( NASDAQ:SBGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($1.00). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a negative return on equity of 16.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. This is an increase from Sinclair Broadcast Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is presently -18.18%.

SBGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sinclair Broadcast Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Sinclair Broadcast Group in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. The Broadcast segment broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

