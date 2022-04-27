SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $12.88

Shares of SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$12.88 and traded as high as C$13.60. SIR Royalty Income Fund shares last traded at C$13.57, with a volume of 9,881 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$12.88 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.46. The firm has a market cap of C$113.66 million and a P/E ratio of 23.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. SIR Royalty Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is 85.91%.

SIR Royalty Income Fund, through SIR Royalty Limited Partnership, owns SIR's restaurants in Canada. The company operates concept restaurants under the Jack Astor's Bar and Grill, Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar, and Canyon Creek Chop House; and signature restaurant brands under the Reds Wine Tavern, Reds Midtown Tavern, Reds Square One, and The Loose Moose brands.

