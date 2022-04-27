Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $122.85

Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 122.85 ($1.57) and traded as low as GBX 116 ($1.48). Sirius Real Estate shares last traded at GBX 118.20 ($1.51), with a volume of 2,793,095 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 142 ($1.81) price objective on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of £1.39 billion and a PE ratio of 9.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 122.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 131.

In related news, insider Daniel (Danny) John Kitchen bought 43,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.45) per share, with a total value of £49,989 ($63,712.72).

About Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE)

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

