SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Price Target Cut to $16.00

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $17.25 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 4.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SLRC. TheStreet downgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SLR Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of SLR Investment in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.40.

NASDAQ:SLRC opened at $16.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $708.28 million, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.16. SLR Investment has a twelve month low of $16.72 and a twelve month high of $20.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.54.

SLR Investment ( NASDAQ:SLRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $35.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.17 million. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 42.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SLR Investment will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLRC. Ares Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,589,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,289,000 after purchasing an additional 115,661 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $2,068,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,057,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,912,000 after purchasing an additional 86,375 shares during the period. Callodine Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 325,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after purchasing an additional 70,010 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.31% of the company’s stock.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

