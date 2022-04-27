SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Price Target Cut to $16.00

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $17.25 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 4.53% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SLRC. TheStreet downgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SLR Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of SLR Investment in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.40.
NASDAQ:SLRC opened at $16.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $708.28 million, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.16. SLR Investment has a twelve month low of $16.72 and a twelve month high of $20.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.54.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLRC. Ares Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,589,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,289,000 after purchasing an additional 115,661 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $2,068,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,057,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,912,000 after purchasing an additional 86,375 shares during the period. Callodine Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 325,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after purchasing an additional 70,010 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.31% of the company’s stock.
SLR Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)
SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SLR Investment (SLRC)
- The Sherwin-Williams Company Bottoms Above Institutional Support
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Hits The Nail On The Head, Again
- What To Make Of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI)
- Whirlpool Is A Steal At These Prices
- Kimberly-Clark Pops On Successful Price Pass-Through
Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.