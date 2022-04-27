Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.84

Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.84 and traded as low as $4.47. Smart Powerr shares last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 32,385 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Smart Powerr in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.07 and a 200 day moving average of $5.84.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Smart Powerr stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Smart Powerr Corp. ( NASDAQ:CREG Get Rating ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of Smart Powerr as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the recycling energy business in China. The company designs, finances, constructs, installs, operates, and transfers waste energy recycling projects to mid- to large-size enterprises involved in high energy-consuming businesses. It provides waste pressure-to-energy solutions, including the Blast Furnace Top Gas Recovery Turbine Unit, a system that utilizes high pressure gas emitted from the blast furnace top to drive turbine units and generate electricity; and waste heat-to-energy solutions, such as heat power generation projects for applications in cement, steel, coking coal, and nonferrous metal industries, which collect the residual heat from various manufacturing processes.

