Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) PT Raised to $21.00 at HC Wainwright

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Rating) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 213.90% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SLGL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sol-Gel Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Sol-Gel Technologies from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st.
Shares of NASDAQ SLGL opened at $6.69 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.70. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.12 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The company has a market cap of $136.41 million, a PE ratio of 51.46 and a beta of 1.17.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLGL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 143,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 14,194 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 4,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. 28.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, a novel, once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma; and Erlotinib, Tapinarof, and roflumilast to treat psoriasis and other medical conditions.
