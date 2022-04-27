Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) PT Raised to $21.00 at HC Wainwright

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Rating) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 213.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SLGL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sol-Gel Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Sol-Gel Technologies from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ SLGL opened at $6.69 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.70. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.12 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The company has a market cap of $136.41 million, a PE ratio of 51.46 and a beta of 1.17.

Sol-Gel Technologies ( NASDAQ:SLGL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.21. Sol-Gel Technologies had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 10.30%. On average, research analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLGL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 143,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 14,194 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 4,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. 28.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, a novel, once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma; and Erlotinib, Tapinarof, and roflumilast to treat psoriasis and other medical conditions.

