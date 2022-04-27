Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.82

Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.82 and traded as high as $5.98. Sono-Tek shares last traded at $5.91, with a volume of 6,154 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sono-Tek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

The stock has a market cap of $92.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.31.

In related news, Director Joseph Riemer acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.21 per share, for a total transaction of $31,260.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOTK. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sono-Tek during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sono-Tek during the 4th quarter worth $134,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sono-Tek during the 3rd quarter worth $175,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Sono-Tek during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sono-Tek in the 3rd quarter worth about $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

About Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK)

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. It also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

